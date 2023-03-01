Heritage-Crystal Clean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.6 million.
The cleaning and waste-management company posted revenue of $241.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $84.8 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $709.3 million.
