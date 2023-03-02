HP Enterprise: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas — SPRING, Texas — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $501 million.
The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $7.81 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.4 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, HP Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 52 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.1 billion to $7.5 billion for the fiscal second quarter.
HP Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.02 to $2.10 per share.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPE