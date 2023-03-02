HP Enterprise: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SPRING, Texas — SPRING, Texas — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $501 million. On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 63 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $7.81 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, HP Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.1 billion to $7.5 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

HP Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.02 to $2.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPE

GiftOutline Gift Article