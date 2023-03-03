Hibbett: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $38.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $2.91. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $458.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $484.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128.1 million, or $9.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIBB

GiftOutline Gift Article