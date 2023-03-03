Hibbett: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $38.4 million.
The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $458.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $484.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $128.1 million, or $9.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.
