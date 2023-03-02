Integral Ad Science: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $117.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.7 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $15.4 million, or 10 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $408.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $102 million to $104 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $453 million to $463 million.

