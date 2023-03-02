Intercept: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its fourth quarter.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $77.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.9 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $221.8 million, or $6.56 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $285.7 million.
