Kroger: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI — CINCINNATI — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $450 million.
The supermarket chain posted revenue of $34.82 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.78 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.24 billion, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $148.26 billion.
Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.60 per share.
