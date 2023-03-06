L.B. Foster: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $137.2 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $4.09. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, were 3 cents per share.

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Monday reported a loss of $43.9 million in its fourth quarter.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $45.6 million, or $4.25 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $497.5 million.