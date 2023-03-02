Macy's: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Macy’s Inc. (M) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $508 million.
The department store operator posted revenue of $8.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.22 billion.
Macy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.67 to $4.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $23.7 billion to $24.2 billion.
_____
