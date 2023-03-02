Marcus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 9 cents per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $162.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $12 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $677.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCS

GiftOutline Gift Article