Monroe Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.
The business development company posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period, meeting Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.8 million, or 13 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $56.6 million.
