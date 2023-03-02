Nordstrom: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $119 million.
The department store operator posted revenue of $4.32 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.33 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $245 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.53 billion.
Nordstrom expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.20 per share.
