Patterson Cos.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. — ST PAUL, Minn. — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $53.9 million.
The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.
Patterson Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.30 per share.
_____
