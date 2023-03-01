Pure Storage: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $74.5 million.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.
The data storage company posted revenue of $810.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $811.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $73.1 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.75 billion.
