Repay Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.
The company posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $12.8 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $279.2 million.
Repay Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $272 million to $288 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPAY