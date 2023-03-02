Saul Centers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. — Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.
The company said it had net income of $9.1 million, or 38 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust involved mostly in shopping malls posted revenue of $62.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $103.2 million, or $3.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $245.9 million.
The company’s shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.52, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.
