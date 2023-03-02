Six Flags: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas — ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.4 million.
The amusement park operator posted revenue of $279.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.1 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIX