Sprouts Farmers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $45.1 million.
The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $261.2 million, or $2.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.4 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Sprouts Farmers expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 87 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.41 to $2.53 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFM