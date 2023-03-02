Stagwell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Stagwell Inc. (STGW) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported profit of $27.3 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.69 billion.
Stagwell expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1.05 per share.
