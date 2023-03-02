Stevanato: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy — PADUA, Italy — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $49.3 million.
The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $298.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $150.7 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STVN