Stevanato: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy — PADUA, Italy — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $49.3 million. The Padua, Italy-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $298.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150.7 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STVN

