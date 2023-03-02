Superior Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Thursday reported profit of $16.5 million in its fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported profit of $37 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.64 billion.
Superior Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUP