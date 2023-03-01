TriplePoint Venture Growth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. — MENLO PARK, Calif. — TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its fourth quarter.
The investment company posted revenue of $34.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.1 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $119.4 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPVG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPVG