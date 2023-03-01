Veeva: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PLEASANTON, Calif. — PLEASANTON, Calif. — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $188.5 million. The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.15 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $563.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $552.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $487.7 million, or $3 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to range from 79 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $514 million to $516 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $4.33 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.36 billion.

