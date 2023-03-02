Viant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The advertising software company posted revenue of $54.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $11.9 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $124.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Viant said it expects revenue in the range of $25.5 million to $27.5 million.

