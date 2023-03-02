Victoria's Secret: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $173 million. On a per-share basis, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.47 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $348.1 million, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Victoria’s Secret expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.48 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Victoria’s Secret expects full-year revenue of $6.34 billion.

