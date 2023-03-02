VMware: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PALO ALTO, Calif. — PALO ALTO, Calif. — VMware Inc. (VMW) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $494 million. On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.13 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.31 billion, or $3.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.35 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

