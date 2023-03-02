Xponential Fitness: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $247,000 in its fourth quarter.
The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.9 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $245 million.
Xponential Fitness expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $295 million.
