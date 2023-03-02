Xponential Fitness: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $247,000 in its fourth quarter. The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.9 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $245 million.

Xponential Fitness expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $295 million.

