Wholesale price inflation measured by the producer price index eased to the slowest pace in more than a year in October, according to data released on Tuesday. But investors hoping that will translate into higher profit margins for the S&P 500 Index shouldn’t hold their breath: Margins are poised to remain constrained for several quarters and maybe longer.

First, consider the counterintuitively positive relationship between PPI and profit margins. As it has at other times in recent history, inflation has provided cover for many corporations to slip through price increases above and beyond their wholesale costs. During peak inflation, politicians portrayed this as a sign of unchecked corporate avarice (and, certainly, there’s a case for that, but I’ll be slightly more charitable here). Corporations were trying to pad their pockets one last time — in C-suite parlance, they were fulfilling their fiduciary duties to protect shareholders’ interests — in an overheating economy that many suspected was heading for recession. Those record margins that companies posted recently could well prove to be a last hurrah.

As it turns out, the relationship between PPI and gross margins is almost always positive, as researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found recently. When producer prices decline, profit margins usually do, too, and that’s not shocking when you really think about it: Both tend to fall in recessions. Therein lies the glass half-empty interpretation of the recent improvements in the PPI for final demand, which rose 8% from a year ago and just 0.2% from the previous month. In part, the drop reflects untangling supply chains, but it also hints at weakening underlying demand. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, PPI was flat from September to October.

It’s also important to remember where margin expansion has come from in recent decades. When people think about the impact of lower wholesale prices, they probably have in mind businesses that sell physical goods such as retailers or car companies, which have generally low margins and may get some added flexibility from softer producer price inflation and even some deflation in the cost of inputs. If retail consumption remains buoyant — a big “if” — they can choose to pass along those lower costs or keep the extra margin to pad profits. But at an index level, it’s not retail that drives the fat margins on the S&P 500; it’s big technology companies.Over the past two decades, tech has consistently elevated the index’s operating margins to new heights, pushing them to around 16% during the pandemic. At least in the near term, tech margins are likely to suffer from wage inflation and higher energy costs in Europe, where many companies operate data centers for their cloud products. “The majority of expense is people for a lot of these companies,” my colleague Anurag Rana, Bloomberg Intelligence senior industry analyst for technology, told me. That’s why some tech companies are proving fast to lay off workers; they know they have to pick their poison between preserving margins and protecting jobs.

The emergence of tech behemoths wasn’t the only driver of higher margins in recent decades, but the other drivers don’t look great, either. Globalization, which cut material and labor costs, appears to be taking a step backward amid rising geopolitical tension. And corporate interest rates on debt will probably be higher for the foreseeable future — unless something breaks in the global economy, in which case companies have bigger problems. That means that the improving PPI — while welcome news for inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve — may not be as much of a victory for corporate America. In the near term at least, the outlook is likely to get worse before it gets better.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg journalist in Latin America and the U.S., covering finance, markets and M&A. Most recently, he has served as the company’s Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

