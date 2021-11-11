The East Jerusalem consulate has long been seen in Israel as a nemesis and an advocate for the agenda of the Palestinian Liberation Organization. A de facto U.S. embassy to the Palestinians, the consulate also stood as a brick-and-mortar symbol of America’s refusal to accept Israeli sovereignty over the entire city of Jerusalem or to formally recognize it as Israel’s capital. That policy ended in 2018, when the Trump Administration accepted Israel’s claim to the united city and moved the U.S. embassy there. For Israel, this was the fulfilment of a national dream as well as a resounding diplomatic success.