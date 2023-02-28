Easterly Government Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $16.3 million, or 18 cents per share.
The property management company posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.1 million.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $128.9 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $293.6 million.
Easterly Government Properties expects full-year funds from operations to be $1.11 to $1.14 per share.
