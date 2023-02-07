EastGroup Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. — RIDGELAND, Miss. — EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.77 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $38.7 million, or 89 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $129.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128 million.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $298.9 million, or $7 per share. Revenue was reported as $487 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, EastGroup Properties expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $1.75 to $1.83.
The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.30 to $7.50 per share.
