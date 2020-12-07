Bank of America Corp., down 20 cents to $29.09.
Banks slipped as bond yields fell, making it more difficult to charge higher interest on loans.
Chevron Corp., down $2.52 to $90.76.
Energy companies were weighed down by falling oil prices.
Simon Property Group Inc., down $4.54 to $89.37.
Concerns about a virus spike and stricter business restrictions are hurting the mall operator and other retail-related companies.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down 78 cents to $40.90.
The oil company faces a proxy fight from new investment firm Engine No. 1 LLC, according to media reports.
Intel Corp., down $1.78 to $50.20.
The chipmaker could face competition from Apple, which is ramping up development of its own microchips, according to reports.
Newmont Corp., up $2 to $61.44.
The gold mining company benefitted from rising gold prices as investors shifted money toward less risky investments.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.