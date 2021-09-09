EasyJet now needs to convince shareholders that its own strategy is the right one. Its focus on serving primary airports in Europe’s biggest citiesstill has appeal. It seems smart to cater to passengers who want a low fare but don’t want to be treated like cattle. There will also be opportunities for it to grab share from full-service carriers like Lufthansa AG, Air France-KLM and British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group SA. Their bruised finances may require them to slim down.