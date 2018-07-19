NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

eBay Inc., down $3.84 to $34.11

The online marketplace’s revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

American Express Co., down $2.81 to $100.17

The credit card company said delinquent payments rose and it had to set aside more money for possible bad loans.

Philip Morris International Inc., down $1.25 to $80.90

The cigarette maker cut its annual profit forecast.

IBM Corp., up $4.72 to $149.24

The technology and consulting company’s second-quarter results topped analyst projections.

Comcast Corp., up 87 cents to $34.91

The cable and internet provider said it’s ending its effort to buy most of Twenty-First Century Fox.

BorgWarner Inc., down 97 cents to $45.03

Makers of cars and car parts testified before Congress in opposition to the Trump administration’s proposed tariffs on imported autos.

CVS Health Corp., down $1.76 to $66.14

The Trump administration proposed a new regulation that would reduce rebates on drug prices.

Alcoa Corp., down $6.40 to $41.56

The aluminum producer cut its forecast for pre-tax earnings, partly because of the U.S. tariffs on aluminum.

