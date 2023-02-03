Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At first glance it looks as if both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England ignored the Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to slow the pace of interest-rate increases. Both central banks raised official rates by 50 basis points on Thursday and maintained a hawkish outlook on inflation. But hold their respective statements up to the light and it’s clear that a peak is approaching faster than policymakers at either institution are currently willing to concede. A central bank pivot, or perhaps a pirouette, is in sight.

The euro and sterling money markets have chosen to look straight through the hawkish rhetoric of their respective domestic central banks in anticipating an early end to the current hiking cycle, paying more attention to the tone set Wednesday by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference following the decision to slow the rise in US official rates to just 25 basis points. By not pushing back against market expectations for an impending pause in tightening, Powell added fuel to a fixed income rally that’s seen yields fall sharply everywhere.

The biggest surprise came from the ECB. After raising rates by the expected 50 basis points and pledging in the accompanying statement to repeat the move next month, President Christine Lagarde in the following press conference seemed to contradict the specific guidance by stressing that “intend” is not an “absolute, irrevocable commitment.” The ECB’s zeal for data-dependency has collided with forward guidance in an unedifying manner. There will almost certainly still be a half-point hike at the next ECB meeting March 16, but a smaller move can’t be ruled out. The future path of monetary policy beyond then is a lot less certain.

Advertisement

Although Lagarde threw some red meat to the hawks, her remark that today’s decision was “the fruit of a compromise” undermined what had been expected to be a clear continuity rate-hiking message. Simply by being less resolutely hawkish than she was at the December meeting, Lagarde has fueled speculation that the peak in borrowing costs may be near.

With natural gas prices dropping sharply and euro zone inflation slowing unexpectedly to 8.5% in January from a peak of 10.7% in October, bond traders are placing more weight on the economic data than Lagarde’s somewhat convoluted explanation of how Thursday’s decision was reached. As core inflation remains at a record 5.2%, there will surely still be further ECB tightening measures needed — just maybe not as many as had been signaled at the previous last meeting.

The BOE is at a similar crossroads. In its monetary policy summary, it stressed that inflation risks are “skewed significantly to the upside.” But the nuance in its message was that while persistent price rises would require further tightening, there will have to be accompanying evidence of pressures not abating. Moreover, its dropped the word ”forceful” — code for half-point moves — from its description of how policy is likely to have to react.

Advertisement

Governor Andrew Bailey said it was “too soon to declare victory” on curbing consumer prices — UK inflation is still much higher than its peers at 10.5%. It’s likely the BOE will hike again at its next meeting on March 23, but money markets now expect that to be the final move for the year, and only for 25 basis points.

The quarterly monetary policy review had some revisions to its economic outlook, but they weren’t particularly significant. As expected, the UK growth outlook was revised higher to forecast a milder recession. The BOE now expects an almost 1% overall drop in output lasting five quarters, rather than a 2.9% fall over two years. Inflation is expected to decline to 4% by the end of this year, and fall to zero by the end of its three-year forecast period. Policymakers suggested that wage settlements will start to decline from the current 6% over the course of this year.

To misquote Winston Churchill: This may not be the end, but it is the beginning of the end, of the global rate-hiking cycle. The Fed is leading the way toward a pause; the ECB and the BOE won’t be too far behind.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Why the Fed Should Raise Rates 50 Basis Points: Mohamed El-Erian

• How the Federal Reserve Should Talk About Inflation: Editorial

• Central Banks Should Put Growth Before Pride: Marcus Ashworth

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. Previously, he was chief markets strategist for Haitong Securities in London.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article