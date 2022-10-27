Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The European Central Bank delivered its expected 75 basis-point increase in its official deposit rate Thursday, taking it to 1.5%. But the decision came with a dovish tilt that acknowledges the deteriorating growth outlook, as well as an attempt to stop banks from profiting from the swift change in the monetary stance seen in recent months. More than ever, policy makers find themselves fighting on several fronts at once.

President Christine Lagarde emphasized that the economic slowdown seen in the euro zone third quarter will deepen into next year. While she said that several more hikes were possible to combat double-digit inflation, traders scaled back their expectations for December’s move to just 50 basis points. Discussions about future ways to reduce the central bank’s €5 trillion ($5 trillion) balance sheet will also take place that month. In other words, quantitative tightening isn’t coming this year.

Raising interest rates and stopping bond buying, though, are the easy bits. Keeping money flowing freely through the plumbing while tightening policy is more complex.

Advertisement

The ECB has extended around €2 trillion of super-cheap loans into the banking system over the course of the last decade. Known as Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations, some were offered at interest rates as low as minus 1% at the height of the pandemic. The original premise was to encourage increased bank lending to companies, particularly in peripheral countries. Large amounts, though, were invested in sovereign bonds, with Italian banks particularly active.

But this much-needed-at-the-time generosity has fast become a sensitive political issue. Put simply, banks can take the free money and deposit it back at the central bank at the new, higher interest rates. So the TLTRO terms are being tightened, with the ECB seeming determined to wind down the program as soon as possible.

Banks are being given three windows when they can repay the loans early. And to incentivize them, interest charges on all outstanding loans will increase to the current deposit rate of 1.5% starting Nov. 23. On average that is an increase in funding costs of between 200 to 250 basis points. As the deposit rate will likely increase further to 2% at the Dec. 15 meeting, it will encourage virtually all banks to exit the program by the end of the year. Only banks who can’t fund at attractive terms and need the longer-term lending are likely to remain holding these loans.

Advertisement

Taking away liquidity is always fraught with risk, as pulling one end of a string can unravel unexpected things. Banks might respond by restricting the credit available to companies and households, further depressing growth. Or they might unwind their holdings of government bonds at the same time as the ECB is looking to reduce its debt pile. If the central bank has miscalibrated, the law of unintended consequences could kick in hard. Financial conditions are tightening rapidly as it is, with the deposit rate soaring from minus 50 basis points just three months ago.

The other risk of withdrawing liquidity is creating a collateral squeeze in the bond market, as suffered by UK gilts recently. In a positive rate environment, the ECB’s deposit rate is meant to be the floor of the monetary framework; but market rates can sometimes edge below the official rate if financial institutions are desperately seeking high-quality collateral and offer more attractive funding costs to secure prized assets. Lagarde said the central bank is well aware of this danger, noting that it can be become even more of an issue at year end; she also said the change in the TLTRO terms should “increase the pool of collateral going forward.”

“We have made progress on the normalization path, but we still have ground to cover,” Lagarde said. The ECB has been later to the rate-raising party than its peers at the Federal Reserve or the Bank of England; but by focusing on borrowing costs rather than the balance sheet, it’s given itself some much-needed breathing space to accommodate a slump in growth if that’s what transpires this winter.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• BOE Has to Make Halloween Less Scary: Marcus Ashworth

• Why Breaking the QE Addiction Is Such a Struggle: Daniel Moss

• Fed Pullback? Not If It’s Watching the Bond Market Closely: Conor Sen

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. Previously, he was chief markets strategist for Haitong Securities in London.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article