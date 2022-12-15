Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England both adopted the new slower pace set by the Federal Reserve by raising their official rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, after all previously hiking by 75 basis points. However, there was a definite difference in tone emanating from the two European monetary authorities. Their policies look set to diverge in the coming months, with Frankfurt still anticipating faster inflation while London worries more about recession.

The ECB stressed the word “significantly” in regard to how much it expects to tighten future policy. ECB President Christine Lagarde repeatedly emphasised that another 50 basis-point tightening is likely at its next meeting in Feburary with more to follow, in what was possibly her most hawkish press conference to date.

Upward revisions in the central bank expectations for consumer price increases in the coming years mean inflation remains above target in 2025 based on prevailing market expectations for interest rates. Current levels “do not certainly allow a return to the 2 percent inflation target that we have in a timely manner, so more needs to be done,” Lagarde said. “New market expectations will hopefully be embedded in future staff projections.” Surprisingly, the ECB’s economists do not see a recession next year, forecasting growth of 0.5%. Even that anemic projection looks optimistic, with energy prices still high.

The ECB also finally announced it will begin to reduce its €5.2 trillion ($5.6 trillion) bond portfolio, starting in March by not reinvesting maturing debt at a pace of €15 billion per month. That’s a bit earlier than expected, and looks like the result of horse trading to persuade the hawks to trim the pace of rate hikes. This will be reviewed in the summer, and presumably revised upward if there has not been a bond revolt in the meantime — even the hint of the start of quantitative tightening triggered a selloff in Italian government bonds, sending 10-year yields up by 30 basis points. It‘s a brave move when Italian yields are above 4%, quadruple where they started this year.

The BOE’s move, driving the official rate to its highest level since 2008, was widely expected. However, the vote produced the largest difference in opinion in the Monetary Policy Committee’s 25-year history. Six members voted for the half-point rise, with Catherine Mann the standout hawk voting for a 75 basis-point increase. Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro said no change in rates was currently needed. It’s not hard to see either of these doves voting for rate cuts next year.

The divide could have been an even worse as many had expected a four-way split among the nine MPC members, but in the end no one favored the quarter-point option. The takeaway is probably that the UK is in for smaller rate increases, but for a longer period.

The section in the prior meeting’s statement that had pushed back on market pricing being too far above the BOE’s thinking was dropped, having succeeded in shifting expectations for where the official rate will peak lower by about 70 basis points to about 4.5%. Also dropped was the previous belief that the risks to inflation are to the upside. Little new light was shone on the economic outlook, with a minor revision for growth this quarter to just a 0.1% contraction, though the BOE confirmed it does reckon the UK is in a recession. On consumer prices, it expects further modest declines over the first quarter, with inflation falling below its 2% target by 2024.

It is hard to escape the impression that the BOE is caught in the tractor beam of the Fed and will dutifully move in lockstep with the US central bank in 2023 unless there’s a specific UK domestic shock that demands a different strategy. The Swiss National Bank also lifted its official rate by 50 basis points on Thursday. The Norwegian central bank took a more dovish approach, hiking by just 25 basis points but giving a clear indication it will most likely raise rates for the last time early in 2023.

Many central banks have clearly shifted down a gear in rate-hike enthusiasm, with growth worries coming to the fore. But the euro zone was late to the rate-hiking party, so the ECB will have to continue squeezing borrowing costs higher to wrangle inflation down while other policymakers prepare to hit the pause button.

