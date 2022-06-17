Placeholder while article actions load

When I wrote earlier this week that taming inflation in Europe and keeping spreads of peripheral borrowers low were mutually exclusive, I meant that they were mutually exclusive legally. But euro-zone countries and institutions have cavalier attitudes toward laws they find irksome, and the European Central Bank is no exception. Witness the announcement on Wednesday, less than a week after its rate-setting meeting, about what it seems to want to do to curtail the recent “unwarranted” rapid rise in spreads and yields of weaker sovereign borrowers in the euro zone.

It would be hard to deny that the moves have been rapid. At one point this week, Italian bond yields were more than eight times what they had been at their lowest last year. On the warpath against what it calls “fragmentation,” the ECB said that because of lasting vulnerabilities from the Covid pandemic and to ensure smooth transmission of monetary policy, it would “temporarily” apply “flexibility” to the reinvestments of its vast portfolio of bonds when they mature. Translation: These will be directed at weaker rather than stronger borrowers.

It would also be hard to deny that the legality of this is extremely questionable. It is true that the rules with which the ECB has conducted its huge bond purchases are not legally binding per se. Under this framework, central banks in the euro zone buy bonds on behalf of the ECB in proportion to their capital contributions to the central bank, which are based on the relative size of their countries’ population and economy. Although there have been a couple of exceptions, over time all ECB bond purchases have had to adhere to this capital key.

The reason is simple. Northern Europe in general and Germany in particular have rightly viewed deviations from the capital key as rewards for countries that have broken debt and deficit rules and as essentially fiscal transfers. When the always amenable European Court of Justice ruled on the legality of huge bond purchases by the ECB in 2018, it said that they did not stray sufficiently into fiscal policy to be illegal. The response was proportionate, it said, for the ECB to meet its legal mandate, which was to get inflation back to close to 2%.

Given that defense, you might wonder what it would say now that inflation is above 8%. Doubtless the Court of Justice would find another rationale for the ECB’s purchases. But even the Court of Justice might balk at even more explicit skewing of those purchases toward weaker borrowers because they more obviously become a way of financing governments outright.

The rather more robust German constitutional court would be much more likely to declare them illegal. Hence the ECB’s use of the word “temporary” until it has, in effect, established another way to collude with peripheral countries riding roughshod over debt and budget laws: its “anti-fragmentation tool.” Although there are no details yet about what this instrument might be, don’t be surprised if it is not an instrument in any meaningful sense but an off-balance-sheet fund, backstopped by the ECB but with the appearance of being self-funding, that has a specific mandate to keep spreads from exceeding certain levels or rising too quickly. That it would be an altogether more opaque way of supporting weaker creditors from stronger ones like Germany is, of course, entirely the point. That doesn’t make it any more legal.

What those spreads should be, moreover, is hugely debatable. Consider Italy, where the spread between 10-year bonds and equivalent German debt shrank sharply on Thursday to 200 basis points on optimism about the ECB’s new tool. The country is at the lower end of the investment-grade rating assigned by S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings. Although their view of the country’s creditworthiness brightened in the past couple of years, that rosier outlook was helped by the ECB’s extraordinary monetary policy, almost the entire thrust of which was to suppress yields and spreads. It is more than a little tendentious to claim that spreads shouldn’t have widened as much as they have when they started at such trifling levels; when, globally, risk appetite has been eviscerated (credit spreads have been blowing out everywhere) — and when the ECB has finally had to start tightening policy to combat record inflation and thus sharply reduce its support for weaker borrowers.

Ironically, the biggest defense for the ECB’s position comes from its failure to do anything meaningful about inflation. For some reason, commentators look only at one side of the balance sheet when they evaluate a country’s interest costs and debt burden. But higher inflation leads to much higher revenues because tax receipts are nominal, not real, and high inflation pushes up nominal growth. Even at current yields, it’s unlikely that Italy’s debt-to-GDP ratio is worsening.

Markets are only now waking up to the implications for monetary policy and bond prices from the ECB’s current stance. Whatever the Court of Justice or the German constitutional court might say in the future, such a scheme would have needed the agreement of creditor countries. Four things stand out. The first is that with more reinvestment money going to peripheral borrowers, less is going to core markets. That is why, having fallen sharply on Wednesday, core yields ballooned on Thursday. They will rise further, for I cannot imagine Germany or others agreeing to the ECB’s “fragmentation” plan unless there was also an agreement to accelerate monetary tightening. This means, third, that even if peripheral spreads are contained, yields will continue to climb sharply. And, if this interpretation is correct, look for the euro to rise.

Of course, none of this is possible without the ECB choosing to ignore laws and courts looking the other way. Flexibility is a wonderful thing.

