This has forced the Governing Council to push ahead with its timetable for unwinding pandemic stimulus, despite a wide range of differing views among policy makers “in all directions” as President Christine Lagarde put it at the press conference. The euro initially rose on what looked a hawkish statement, but later reversed its gains. Italian 10-year yields rose by 20 basis points as the prospect fades of a coordinated fiscal and monetary bazooka to alleviate ballooning energy costs and pay for increased defense spending. Lagarde called this a “balanced approach,” but the seesaw looks particularly unstable.

The ECB president is scheduled to attend the leaders’ summit in Versailles later on Thursday to coordinate the response required for Ukraine and for the European Union itself. Monetary policy is not going to be lending any additional economic support at this moment. The fiscal cavalry will have to do the heavy lifting this time.

There was some tweaking to the timetable for stimulus reduction, but there will be no pause. The aim is to slow its bond purchases from next month and to stop them by September, although reinvestments will carry on for at least another two years. However, in a necessary measure to get out of its own way and prevent money markets pricing in a raft of rate hikes, it no longer follows that a rise in its official deposit rate, currently at negative 50 basis points, will definitely follow shortly thereafter. Despite that tweak in guidance, money markets moved swiftly to price in a 25 basis point hike by October.

Revisions to the economic forecasts were savage. Gross domestic product is now expected to expand by 3.7% this year, down from 4.2% previously. Inflation is expected to average 5.1% in 2022, still below the February print of 5.8%, and marking a huge revision from the 3.2% envisaged at the previous quarterly review. Forecasts are understandably all over the place, but it is evident that fear of losing control over inflation expectations has prevailed in the governing council’s mind (although somewhat conveniently, inflation is still expected to drop back below target in 2024). A weaker euro will help with exports, although it will also exacerbate imported inflation. The bigger problem may arise later in the year if growth craters, as BlackRock Inc.’s Chief Macro Strategist Rupert Harrison pointed out on Twitter.

The fear of another recession is never far away in the euro-area, and Germany is already probably technically in one. This was always going to be an uncomfortable balancing act for the ECB but its singular focus on inflation throws up the prospect of it committing a policy error, particularly if a sustained energy price surge results in a collapse in consumer demand. We are going to be bombarded with warnings of imminent stagflation unless the EU coordinates a comprehensive fiscal safety net. For now, the ECB is sticking to its path.

