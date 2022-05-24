Placeholder while article actions load

Christine Lagarde has broken one of the golden rules of central banking. In a blogpost published on Monday, the European Central Bank President actually gave unequivocal forward guidance about the likely path of interest rates in the coming months. By pre-committing to increase borrowing costs, Lagarde is signaling that the hawks at the ECB have won the argument that the current rise in inflation reflects a structural change in the global economy that will consign negative rates to the history books.

Lagarde was bold enough to put a number on when and by how much the official deposit rate will rise, as well as clarifying that bond buying under the Asset Purchase Program is likely to end in July. This is strong stuff, meaning an initial 25 basis-point hike at the July meeting is set to be repeated at the subsequent September gathering, bringing an end to sub-zero rates in the euro area after eight long years.

Lagarde’s key message is this:

“I expect net purchases under the APP to end very early in the third quarter. This would allow us a rate lift-off at our meeting in July, in line with our forward guidance. Based on the current outlook, we are likely to be in a position to exit negative interest rates by the end of the third quarter.”

I struggle to recall any central banker, certainly not one from the ECB, ever having been this definitive about the monetary policy outlook. It smacks of a necessary capitulation by the previously dovish Lagarde to avert a damaging split in the Governing Council, and is weakness disguised as strength. After a decade of unbridled looseness, I had long expected to end my career without ever seeing the ECB tighten monetary conditions again.

To be fair, there is some wiggle room if growth were to slump dramatically or disinflation threatened to return. But the economic backdrop would have to change substantially if all credibility was not to be lost. Lagarde and Philip Lane, the ECB’s chief economist, have seen their watch-and-wait “data dependent” line run out of road. Attempts to inject some strategic ambiguity, including how long rate hikes would take once quantitative easing is frozen, never had any real sense of conviction. Certainly the euro money markets ignored it by pricing in several increases by the end of this year. Lagarde’s blogpost is thereby just catching up with expectations rather than setting a new agenda.

Lagarde had emphasized repeatedly in December that it was “very unlikely ECB will raise rates in 2022,” yet by the March meeting there were reports that a significant minority of policy makers wanted an immediate change in the monetary stance. Since then, the chorus of governing council members calling for a swifter end to QE that would augur higher borrowing costs has swollen to reach what looks like a majority. The ECB’s newfound hawkishness appears to have put a floor under the euro, which had seemed headed remorselessly down to parity with the dollar.

The real risk to Lagarde’s sudden conversion to the hawkish camp is a sharp downturn to the euro economy of the type already being spotted in the UK, with consumer confidence and retail spending hitting a brick wall. Hopefully this sudden outbreak of ECB clarity won’t be undermined by a case of what might be called ”Bank-of-England-itis,” which infected the UK central bank in November when its Monetary Policy Committee reneged on what the market had taken to be a promise to raise interest rates, giving global markets a nasty case of whiplash. At least the ECB has some fiscal support to sustain growth even as it tackles inflation, with Germany backing European Union plans to stay lenient on individual nation states’ budget discipline.

If inflation doesn’t subside closer to the ECB’s 2% target, market expectations will build for further increases in borrowing costs that would take official rates into positive territory by 2023. Policy makers must remain wary of repeating the mistake made by the Jean-Claude Trichet-led ECB in 2011, when it continued to tighten policy even as the European debt crisis was unfolding and the region was heading into recession. Timing is everything; let’s hope the ECB gets the balance right this time.

