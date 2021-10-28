Traders and investors are growing increasingly skeptical that inflation will turn out to be as transitory as central bankers would have us believe, as surging energy prices and fractured supply chains fuel rising prices. Canada’s central bank this week flagged its intention to shift to a restrictive policy stance, while sterling markets are anticipating higher rates from the Bank of England by the end of this year. The Federal Reserve is expected to begin tapering its quantitative easing program as early as next month. The ECB, Lagarde insisted, continues to anticipate price pressures will be more subdued by next year.