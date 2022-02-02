Some soothing words are needed from President Christine Lagarde at the press conference to play down expectations for any interest rate hike this year. The markets have already figured in 20 basis points by yearend. The governing council needs to navigate this tricky situation with care because failure to tamp down those expectations now could easily lead to an unnecessary crisis later. Lagarde will not want to extinguish all pricing in of higher rates for sometime next year but she needs to push back carefully but firmly on more immediate and overblown market fears. It may be timely to issue a subtle reminder of the considerable arsenal of the ECB’s QE bond-buying power.