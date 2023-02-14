Ecolab: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $264.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.27 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.09 billion, or $3.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 90 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECL

