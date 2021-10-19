It’s not even unusual for inflation to outpace real growth for several years. The growth-to-inflation ratio has dipped below 1 roughly 40% of the time over rolling five-year periods since 1947, all clustered around five episodes. In three of them — the late 1950s, the early 1990s and the years after the 2008 financial crisis — the economy averted deeper stagflation. The one that began in the late 1960s devolved into hyperstagflation later in the 1970s, but it took many years and significant missteps in Fed policy to get there.