ECONOMY

Agency downgrades 1st-quarter GDP growth

The U.S. economy slowed more than previously estimated in the first quarter amid the weakest consumer spending in nearly five years, but growth appears to have since regained momentum.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.0 percent annual rate in the January-March period, the Commerce Department said Thursday in its third estimate of first-quarter GDP, instead of the 2.2 percent pace it reported last month.

The economy grew at a 2.9 percent rate in the fourth quarter. The downgrade to first-quarter growth reflected weaker consumer spending and a smaller inventory accumulation than had been estimated last month.

A $1.5 trillion income tax cut package, which came into effect in January, is seen spurring faster economic growth in the second quarter, putting annual GDP growth on track to achieve the administration’s 3 percent target.

Economists, however, caution that the administration’s “America First” policies, which have heightened fears of trade wars, are casting a pall over the economy.

Meanwhile, a report from the Labor Department showed that new applications for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000 for the week ended June 23, a level that remains consistent with a robust job market.

— Reuters

RETAIL

Kroger to test delivery with driverless cars

Kroger is about to test whether it can steer supermarket customers away from crowded grocery aisles with a fleet of diminutive driverless cars designed to lower delivery costs.

The test program announced Thursday could make Kroger the first U.S. grocer to make deliveries with robotic cars that will not have a human riding along to take control in case something goes wrong.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is teaming up with Nuro, a Silicon Valley start-up founded two years ago by two engineers who worked on self-driving cars at Google. That Google project is known as Waymo, which plans to introduce a ride-hailing service that is supposed to begin picking up passengers in fully autonomous cars by the end of this year.

Kroger said its self-driving delivery service will start by the end of this year.

The location of the delivery service has not been determined yet, although it most probably will involve Fry’s supermarkets in California or Arizona, said Nuro co-founder Dave Ferguson.

Customers will be able to order groceries from a mobile app, much like people summon an Uber or Lyft ride. After the order is placed, a driverless vehicle will deliver the groceries at a curb, requiring the customers to be present to fetch the items. The vehicles will probably be opened with a numeric code.

— Associated Press

Starbucks CFO Maw to retire in late November

Starbucks Corp said Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw will retire at the end of November.

The company said it has launched an external search for a new chief financial officer to replace Maw, 50, who has been in the role since February 2014.

After his retirement, Maw will become a senior consultant with Starbucks until March 31, 2019, the Seattle-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Maw is the second high-profile departure announced in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz announced he would be stepping away from the company, effective this week.

— Reuters

Also in Business

CVS Health Corp. agreed to pay a $1.5 million civil fine to resolve U.S. charges that some of its pharmacies in Nassau and Suffolk counties in New York failed to report in a timely manner the loss or theft of prescription drugs, including the opioid hydrocodone. Richard Donoghue, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said that delays contribute to opioid abuse and that CVS's failures impeded the ability of Drug Enforcement Administration agents to investigate, violating federal law. Opioids played a role in a record 42,249 U.S. deaths in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Toys R Us is closing its last U.S. stores by Friday. The company, which also owned the Babies R Us chain, was hobbled by $5 billion in debt after a leveraged buyout that left it unable to invest and keep up. As the last of the U.S. stores close, more than 30,000 workers will be looking for work Toys R Us filed for Chapter 11 reorganization last fall. In March, it said it would liquidate all its stores.

— From news services