U.S. government

First-quarter state, local tax revenue rose

U.S. state and local government tax revenue climbed to $350.2 billion in the first quarter of 2018, a rise of 5.8 percent compared with the same time period last year, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday.

The data measures the four largest tax categories: property, sales, individual income and corporate income.

Individual income-tax collections had big gains for a second straight quarter with a 12.8 percent increase to $107.4 billion in 2018’s first quarter. The revenue source climbed 13.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with the same period in 2016, the Census Bureau said.

New federal tax changes that include a limit on deductions starting in 2018 led some taxpayers to maximize the amount of state and local taxes they deducted on their 2017 returns, resulting in bigger-than-expected revenue in some states.

Some taxpayers also chose to prepay property taxes due in 2018 to deduct the payment off their 2017 taxes. Estimated property-tax revenue totaled $136.3 billion in 2018’s first quarter versus an estimated $133.7 billion in the same period in 2017, the Census Bureau reported. Local governments collected the lion’s share at $132 billion.

Sales tax collections grew by 5 percent to $96.5 billion, and corporate income-tax revenue was essentially flat at $10 billion.

— Reuters

PRIVACY

Verizon, AT&T won't sell data to some firms

Verizon and AT&T will no longer share its customers’ location information with several third-party companies who failed to handle the data appropriately, the companies said Tuesday.

The move to cut off access follows an investigation by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) into the commercial relationships between Verizon, obscure data vendors LocationSmart and Zumigo, and those companies’ corporate customers.

Wyden’s probe found that one of Verizon’s indirect corporate customers, a prison phone company called Securus, had used Verizon’s customer-location data in a system that effectively let correctional officers spy on millions of Americans.

Prison officers visited an online portal and uploaded an “official document” showing they had permission to access the information. But, Wyden told the Federal Communications Commission, senior Securus officials admitted the company did not review the data requests or require that supporting documents reflect the decision of a judge or other legal authority.

Verizon filed a letter Tuesday saying it is suspending its data-sharing deal with LocationSmart and Zumigo and will refrain from signing new data-sharing contracts with third parties.

AT&T said Tuesday that it will be ending its relationship with location-data aggregators “as soon as practical.”

Sprint said in a statement that it cut ties with LocationSmart on May 25.

— Brian Fung

Also in Business

A surge of construction in the Midwest drove U.S. housing starts up 5 percent in May from the prior month. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that housing starts rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.35 million, the strongest pace since July 2007. All of May's construction gains came from a 62 percent jump in the Midwest, while building slumped in the Northeast, South and West.

Amazon has launched a version of Alexa for hotels that lets guests order room service, ask for more towels or get restaurant recommendations through the voice assistant instead of the front desk. Marriott has signed up for the service, and will place Amazon Echo smart speakers in 10 hotels this summer. Amazon said data from hotel guests will be deleted daily, and Marriott said those who do not want an Echo device in their room can ask to have it removed. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Video-game retailer GameStop confirmed Tuesday that it is holding deal talks with possible suitors, backing up a report that sent the stock soaring a day earlier. The company said that it is in "exploratory discussions" with third parties about a potential transaction. GameStop kicked off its biggest rally in more than three years on Monday, following a Reuters report that it had drawn takeover interest from private-equity firms. That sent the shares up 8.9 percent to close at $15.20.

— From news reports