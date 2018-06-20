PUERTO RICO

Governor signs bill privatizing utility

Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló signed a bill Wednesday to privatize the U.S. territory’s troubled power company in a move that many hope will help minimize power outages that have followed Hurricane Maria and stabilize the production and distribution of energy amid an 11-year-old recession.

The bill allows for the sale of the Puerto Rico Electric Power generation plants as the company faces more than $9 billion in public debt. It also allows the government to create public-private partnerships for the transmission and distribution of power as well as for services including billing and meter-reading.

“We’re here to make transformational changes for Puerto Rico,” Rossello said, adding that he believes the law will help attract more investment.

— Associated Press

soft drink industry

Appeals court backs

Dr Pepper on branding

In a bitter branding battle, an appeals court sided with Coca-Cola’s rivals and ordered a reconsideration of Coke’s claim that “Zero” is distinctive to its brand.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted Dr Pepper Snapple Group a new opportunity to challenge 17 of Coca-Cola’s trademark registrations that use “Zero” in the name. The rival drinkmaker argued that the term “Zero” is generic and consumers understand the word to mean any drink with less than five calories. Circuit Court Judge Kathleen O’Malley said that the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board had “erred” in a case brought by Royal Crown, a Dr Pepper subsidiary, for failing to consider whether consumers perceived the mark as being a descriptive term as opposed to a distinct brand relation with Coca-Cola.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Car and truck quality hit a record high this year as automakers started to clear up bugs with infotainment systems, according to a survey of new-vehicle buyers. In the annual survey by J.D. Power, buyers reported a record-low 93 problems per 100 vehicles in the first three months of ownership, four problems fewer than last year. Korean brands Genesis, Kia and Hyundai claimed the top three spots for the first time in new vehicle quality. J.D. Power also found that the Detroit three — Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors — improved their quality faster than the industry as a whole. The lowest-ranking brands were Land Rover, Jaguar and Volvo.

Daimler on Wednesday flagged head winds for its 2018 earnings mainly due to fewer-than-expected Mercedes-Benz SUV sales and likely higher costs resulting from increased import tariffs for U.S. vehicles into the Chinese market. The automaker also said the effect of tariffs cannot be fully compensated by reallocating vehicles to other markets. The company said profit will also be hurt by a new vehicle certification process, recall of some diesel vehicles and declining demand for its buses in Latin America.

— From news reports

