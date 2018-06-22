Of all the forces swaying equity prices, earnings expectations are the hardest to see. They don’t make headlines, are difficult to quantify and get lost in the din around trade wars and politics. Yet ignoring them is to miss the biggest part of what influences the market — the force that keeps the peace in a week like this. Stocks twist and turn, President Trump tweets about China and Europe, the Fed ponders higher rates. But U.S. indexes have barely budged, because nothing has happened to cause earnings estimates to change.

“It’s certainly muting some of the impact we might otherwise see,” said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments. “That’s giving hope to people that if things are resolved that we’ll be able to maintain that momentum, and that’s part of the reason that we’re not seeing the dramatic moves that we saw during the first quarter.”

The Dow Jones industrial average, including global giants such as Caterpillar and Boeing, slipped 2 percent for the worst week in three months. By contrast, small-cap stocks reached fresh records.

The U.S. Treasury plans to sell $48 billion in three-month bills and $42 billion in six-month bills Monday. They yielded 1.91 and 2.08 percent. The government will also auction four-week bills and $34 billion in two-year notes Tuesday, and $16 billion in two-year floating-rate notes and $36 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday. It will sell $30 billion in seven-year notes Thursday.