RESTAURANTS

Papa John's founder sues over his ouster

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter is suing the pizza chain, demanding internal files related to directors’ handling of his ouster for using a racial slur during a media-training session.

A special committee of independent directors ordered the termination of a founder’s agreement that designated Schnatter as the brand’s face and voice, and requested he cease media appearances on behalf of the chain.

Board members also ordered his eviction from the company’s headquarters and have refused to turn over information about its decision-making process, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court.

“Mr. Schnatter sought to inspect documents because of the unexplained and heavy handed way in which the company has treated him” after news surfaced he had used a racial epithet, the founder’s lawyers said in the suit.

Schnatter, 56, resigned as chairman of Papa John’s but later said he regretted the decision.

Schnatter faced a backlash after a Forbes report described the disputed session with media agency Laundry Service. While Schnatter acknowledged using the slur, he said it was in the context of a training exercise and that he isn’t racist.

— Bloomberg

EUROPEAN ECONOMY

Central bank keeps interest rates on hold

The European Central Bank stressed Thursday that interest rates will stay low well into next year even as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep raising rates in coming months.

The central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro left its key rates and monetary stimulus settings unchanged at a meeting in Frankfurt, Germany.

ECB President Mario Draghi said that while the euro zone economy is enjoying solid growth, it still needs “significant monetary policy stimulus.”

The bank has said it will phase out its bond-buying stimulus program by the end of the year and will keep interest rates on hold “through the summer” of 2019.

— Associated Press

U.S. ECONOMY

­Durable-goods orders increased in June

Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods rose in June after declining for two months.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that durable-goods orders — items meant to last at least three years — rose 1 percent in June. Excluding the volatile transportation category, orders increased 0.4 percent, the fifth straight monthly gain.

Demand for metals, such as steel and aluminum, fell 0.4 percent. Prices for the two metals have risen sharply since the Trump administration placed duties on them this spring.

Orders for most other goods remained healthy, evidence that U.S. trade fights with China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico have yet to significantly restrain manufacturing growth.

— Associated Press

The SEC rejected a request on behalf of Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss to launch a bitcoin exchange traded fund because the agency wasn't convinced the market would have adequate surveillance. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced its decision in a Thursday filing.

Chipotle Mexican Grill said a key sales figure rose above market expectations in the second quarter, helped by higher menu prices that offset a drop in the number of diners. The chain is trying to recover from food scares that devastated its sales. It hired two former Taco Bell executives, Brian Niccol as chief executive and Chris Brandt as chief marketing officer. Chipotle said sales at established restaurants rose 3.3 percent. Analysts polled by FactSet forecast a 2.7 percent rise. Net income fell 30 percent to $46.9 million, due partly to corporate restructuring costs. Earnings per share fell 28 percent to $1.68. Excluding those costs, net income rose 24 percent to $2.87 per share.

— From news reports

