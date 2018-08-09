AUTO INDUSTRY

Tesla shares fall on investor concerns

Tesla stock slipped nearly 5 percent Thursday, wiping out gains fueled by chief executive Elon Musk’s announcement of a plan to take the company private, after reports of concern by regulators and on doubt the deal could be done.

Shares fell early in the day, weighed by skeptical response to Musk’s idea of going private and a Wall Street Journal report that the Securities and Exchange Commission was asking Tesla why Musk revealed his plans on Twitter and whether his statement was truthful.

Wall Street analysts have expressed doubts about the billionaire’ s ability to gather enough financial backing to complete a going-private deal. Musk said in a tweet he had secured financing but has not given evidence of that.

Tesla shares fell to $352.45, down about $4 from where they were before Musk’s tweets sent them soaring to near a one-year high.

— Reuters

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook removing

3-D gun instructions

Facebook is removing content related to instructions on 3-D printing of firearms, a company spokesman said Thursday, as debate around access to guns in the United States intensifies.

“Sharing instructions on how to print firearms using 3-D printers is not allowed under our Community Standards. In line with our policies, we are removing this content from Facebook,” the social media giant said.

Facebook did not clarify if it would remove only the related posts or the host pages and accounts as well, but said it would soon share an updated policy on restricted goods.

— Reuters

LAWSUITS

Ex-director accuses Goldman of retaliation

Goldman Sachs Group was sued by former managing director Christopher Rollins, who claims the bank engaged in an “unlawful campaign of retaliation” after he blew the whistle on its concealment of failures to meet standards for preventing money laundering.

Goldman Sachs executives sought to work with a “notorious European businessman” who had a history of legal problems and then steered a series of transactions linked to the financier past the company’s anti-money-laundering controls, according to the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Rollins didn’t name the businessman in the complaint.

From September 2015 to August 2016, senior bankers Michael Daffey and John Storey and former vice chairman Michael Sherwood used their influence to steer transactions linked to the financier past anti-money-laundering controls, Rollins claimed.

Goldman discharged Rollins after a foreign affiliate of the firm alleged he had allowed trades by a client that it had refused to serve because of compliance concerns, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records.

Rollins says the bank sought to falsely blame him for the firm’s dealings with the man.

A Goldman spokesman said the bank will contest the lawsuit.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. wholesale prices were unchanged in July after two months of large increases, a sign inflation pressures have softened. The Labor Department said Thursday that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — increased 3.3 percent last month from a year earlier. That's down slightly from 3.4 percent in June, which was the biggest in six years. Gas prices and other energy costs fell after two months of strong gains, and food costs also declined. The price of soybeans and other oilseeds fell 14 percent, the most in four years, probably reflecting a buildup in soybean stocks after China imposed tariffs on them in retaliation for U.S. duties.

Microsoft threatened to suspend web-hosting services it provides to Gab.ai after getting complaints about anti-Semitic posts on the social media site. Microsoft's Azure cloud-computing division said it would take action in two business days if Gab didn't address two posts that prompted complaints about "malicious activity" and potentially violate the software giant's "acceptable use" policies, according to a post Thursday by Gab. A Microsoft spokesman said the company was examining the matter and declined to immediately comment.

— From news reports