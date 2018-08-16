FOOD SAFETY

Officials cite bacteria

in Chipotle outbreak

A type of bacteria found in meat and precooked food left at unsafe temperatures was responsible for sickening hundreds of people who ate at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in Ohio last month, health officials said Thursday.

The July outbreak was the latest in a series of food safety lapses at the burrito chain, and health officials said it was caused by the clostridium perfringens bacterium, which infects food prepared in large quantities and kept warm for a long time.

The resulting illnesses are fairly common and affect nearly 1 million people a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People usually recover in a day or two, the CDC said.

Customers complained about the restaurant last month. Health officials said 647 people had self-reported food poisoning and diarrhea after eating tacos and burrito bowls at the Powell, Ohio, Chipotle between July 26 and July 30. A specific food has not been identified as the source of the illness, and the CDC is conducting further tests, the officials said.

Chipotle will retrain employees nationwide about food safety and wellness protocols starting next week, a company spokeswoman said.

— Reuters

RETAIL

J.C. Penney plunges

on forecast of big loss

J.C. Penney shares sank below $2 for the first time Thursday after the retailer forecast an unexpectedly large loss.

The company’s shares fell more than 27 percent to $1.75, the lowest since it listed on the New York Stock Exchange a week before the onset of the Great Depression in 1929. Chief financial officer Jeffrey Davis said the chain might have undermined its traditional customer base of women over the age of 45 by revamping fashion lines to chase younger shoppers. “We were no longer necessarily having the broad array of merchandise silhouettes that is most important for her [our core customer],” Davis said on a post-earnings call.

To clear excess inventory, the company had to heavily discount not only seasonal merchandise but also its newer, trendier fashions, it said. That drove a wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter, while both revenue and same-stores sales also fell short of estimates.

The company’s problems have been exacerbated since chief executive Marvin Ellison left abruptly in May to join home improvement chain Lowe’s. Penney’s said Thursday that it has met highly qualified candidates to replace Ellison but has not made a decision yet.

It now expects its losses per share for the year to be between 80 cents and $1, much worse than a previous forecast ranging from a loss of 7 cents to a profit of 13 cents.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Air France-KLM named Air Canada’s Ben Smith as chief executive officer, casting aside union objections to entrust a foreigner with turning around Europe’s biggest carrier by passenger traffic. The new CEO will take the reins by Sept. 30, the Paris-based airline said Thursday. Smith, currently Air Canada’s operations chief, will succeed Jean-Marc Janaillac, who quit this year after failing to end a series of crippling strikes at Air France-KLM. The airline said it would announce details “as soon as possible” on the post of nonexecutive chairman.

Citigroup was fined $10.5 million for multiple infractions, including allegations that employees engaged in unauthorized proprietary trading. Three Citigroup traders mismarked illiquid positions in proprietary accounts from 2013 to 2016 to cover losses from unauthorized transactions, according to a Thursday statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Once the trading was uncovered, the bank fired the traders and had to book $81 million in losses. The SEC penalized Citigroup for failing to detect the misconduct sooner and inadequate supervision of the traders.

U.S. housing starts ticked up just 0.9 percent in July, a sign that higher construction costs might be affecting home builders. The Commerce Department said Thursday that housing starts last month rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.17 million, not nearly enough to reverse the steep 12.9 percent plunge in June as rising lumber, land and labor expenses appeared to constrain new construction. Solid job growth and a dearth of existing homes for sales have increased demand for new properties. Building permits, an indicator of future construction, rose 1.5 percent in July.

— From news reports